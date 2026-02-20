India updates merchandise trade indices base year to FY23; new series may alter real export growth readings
India has updated its trade index base year to FY23 to better reflect a shift toward electronics and chemicals, a move likely to impact real GDP calculations.
The ministry of commerce and industry has overhauled its merchandise trade indices, shifting the base year to FY2022-23 from FY2012-13. The move aims to revamp the tracking of price and volume trends, providing a more accurate snapshot of an economy driven by high-tech manufacturing and engineering.