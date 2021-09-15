India urges East Asian countries to lower non-tariff barriers to trade

The minister said India is willing to collaborate with East Asian partners in the production of generic drugs as well as vaccines used against covid-19. “India recognizes that the international community has a collective responsibility to work together against the covid-19 pandemic in the true spirit of partnership within existing international frameworks. In an interconnected and globalized world, no one is safe until everyone is safe. India looks forward to an early outcome on the TRIPS waiver proposal for vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. Shared prosperity is impossible without shared commitment. India’s spirit of brotherhood should give confidence to our friends that it will be their natural & most reliable ally in years to come," she added.

