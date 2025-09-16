Mint Explainer | Have US tariffs begun impacting India’s exports?

The Union government’s latest provisional trade data provides an early glimpse into the impact of the US’s 25% tariffs on Indian goods from 7 August and the additional punitive levy 25% effective 27 August. While overall exports held up in August, shipments to the US—India’s biggest trading partner—witnessed a sharp slowdown.

This is just the beginning, say economists, with the full impact of the tariffs expected to kick in from September. Mint breaks down the latest trade numbers.

What does the latest trade data show?

India’s merchandise exports grew 6.7% year-on-year to $35.1 billion in August. While this paints a healthy picture against a tough trade environment, a closer look reveals some weakness. First, the year-on-year growth number is aided by a low base (exports had contracted 14% in August 2024), and second, the exports were 5.7% lower than those seen in July.

The overall exports were supported by strong year-on-year growth in electronic goods and gems and jewellery, which grew 25.9% and 15.6%, respectively, in August. These two groups, which together account for nearly 15% of India’s total exports, however, witnessed a sequential decline of 26% and 3.3%, respectively.

Have exports to the US slowed?

Yes, the impact of the steep tariffs was partially visible in exports to the US. India’s export growth to the US slowed to a nine-month low of 7.2% in August. It still outpaced overall growth, and the US continued to attract about 19.6% of India’s total exports.

However, the August trade figure pointed to a sharp deceleration from an average 25.6% growth recorded between January and July. The US’s share was also down from an average of 22.5% in overall exports.

It is to be noted that the strong momentum since the beginning of the year until July was due to front-loading ahead of the US tariff announcement. The 7%-plus figure in August showed a mix of front-loading ahead of the 50% tariff as well as a possible slowdown in the last five days of the month, 27-31 August, after the full tariffs kicked in.

What sectors have been hit by the export slowdown to the US?

Export of some key commodities for which the US is a major destination witnessed slow growth or even contraction during August, signalling the impact of the tariffs.

Ready-made garment exports contracted 2.7% in August, carpet exports declined 7.2%, and jute exports, including floor coverings, fell 8.3%. These sectors face as high as 64% tariffs from the US.

Gems and jewellery, which are also hit by an over 50% tariff, though, stood out in August.

As these sectors are labour-intensive small-scale industries, any slowdown could have a direct impact on jobs. A clearer picture will emerge in the coming days when commodity-wise data for all countries is released.

Did India diversify its export market in August?

To some extent. As export growth to the US slowed and the country’s share declined, the UAE and the Netherlands supported overall export growth in August.

Among major destinations, the UAE recorded a strong 23.4% growth in August, which took the West Asian country’s share in India’s overall exports to 9.6% during the month.

Between April and July, the UAE had recorded only 2.7% growth, and its share was lower at 8.1%.

As for the Netherlands, the growth in August was 17.9% as opposed to a contraction of 24.4% in April-July. As a result of this, the country’s share increased to 5.2% in August from 4.9% recorded in April-July.

What is the expected impact of the US’s tariffs on India?

The US’s tariffs on India are currently the highest in the world. This has placed India at a disadvantage especially when compared with peers like Vietnam and Bangladesh, which face sharply lower US tariffs of 20%.

Many labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, carpets, apparel, precious metals, and furniture are particularly vulnerable due to heavy dependence on the US market.

Also, signals of a slowdown emanating from the US are likely to get worse from September, when the full impact of the US’s 50% tariff on Indian goods is expected to be seen.

According to Icra chief economist Aditi Nayar, the additional penalty of 25% is likely to drag down exports to the US materially in September, which would result in a sharp fall in overall exports and widen the trade deficit.

