Mint Explainer | Have US tariffs begun impacting India’s exports?
India’s overall exports held up in August. However, exports to the US slowed to a nine-month low. Many key segments that cater to the US market, such as textiles and carpets, witnessed a contraction in August. Economists say this is just the beginning.
The Union government’s latest provisional trade data provides an early glimpse into the impact of the US’s 25% tariffs on Indian goods from 7 August and the additional punitive levy 25% effective 27 August. While overall exports held up in August, shipments to the US—India’s biggest trading partner—witnessed a sharp slowdown.
This is just the beginning, say economists, with the full impact of the tariffs expected to kick in from September. Mint breaks down the latest trade numbers.