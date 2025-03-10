Economy
India, US eye ‘mini’ trade deal before full pact, set aside sensitive issues like immigration policies, IPR
SummaryIndia's trade surplus with the US is at stake as both nations consider a preliminary deal that could reshape tariffs on vital goods. This strategic negotiation aims to balance domestic interests with international commitments.
New Delhi: As India and the US huddle to finalise the contours of a wide-ranging bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the two sides now appear inclined to ink a preliminary trade agreement first, two people aware of the matter said on the condition of anonymity.
