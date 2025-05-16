Mint Exclusive: India-US trade deal before 8 July, talks next week
SummaryA BTA before Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff pause ends on 8 July would likely help India avoid punitive tariffs and reset the bilateral trade relationship on a more stable footing, and provide greater clarity to the industry and markets looking for clarity
India and the US are likely to sign their long-awaited bilateral trade agreement before 8 July when the 90-day pause on the US’s reciprocal tariff action expires, two government officials aware of the trade negotiations said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more