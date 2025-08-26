India, US pledge to boost energy ties with focus on oil, civil nuclear energy, says US Embassy amid Trump's tariff blow

US Embassy Principal Commercial Officer Xiaobing Feng stated that India and America shared energy goals, highlighting its roles in innovation and economic growth. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to a bilateral energy security partnership, including oil, gas, and civil nuclear energy.

“US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their shared role as leading producers and consumers in shaping local energy markets, and reaffirmed their commitment to an enduring bilateral energy security partnership, which includes oil, gas and civil nuclear energy,” ANI quoted Feng, who was speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, IACC 3rd Energy Summit.

“Energy remains fundamental to the economic growth of both nations-- India and the US as we work to ensure that our energy resources can support our innovation,” she added.

Feng further asserted that US President Donald Trump's administration has prioritised deregulation and streamlined processes to empower industries, successfully restoring America's leadership in the global energy market.