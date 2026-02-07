India-US trade deal: Reduced tariffs, preferential market access, purchase commitments — Here's 10 key terms agreed upon

India-US trade deal: India and the United States on 6 February announced an interim trade framework agreement, with commitment from both countries to broaden trade, and reduction in the US reciprocal tariffs to 18% from earlier 50%.
A joint statement issued by India and the US said the interim agreement “will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes”.
Notably, this comes almost a year after US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began negotiations on the broader US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) on 13 February 2025.
The joint statement further said that India and the US will also “address non-tariff barriers that affect bilateral trade”. It stated:
“The United States and India agree to strengthen economic security alignment to enhance supply chain resilience and innovation through complementary actions to address non-market policies of third parties, as well as cooperation on inbound and outbound investment reviews and export controls,” the statement added.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.