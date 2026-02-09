Three reasons why India-US trade deal stands on shaky ground

Aspirational, not realistic

As part of the framework, India has committed to increase imports from the US to $500 billion by FY31. That implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 57% from FY26 levels of about $52 billion, a steep climb considering US imports to India have grown roughly 11% over the past decade. At that pace, imports would likely reach only around $90 billion by FY31.