Trade liberalization to boost India’s farm exports, says Niti Aayog’s Ramesh Chand
Ramesh Chand of Niti Aayog states that the upcoming US trade deal will enhance India's agriculture exports, addressing local demand and increasing farmer income. The deal, which lowers tariffs, is expected to help India maintain a trade surplus with the US.
The trade deal being negotiated with the US is set to benefit India’s agriculture exports, the same way trade liberalization in the last 25 years has helped Indian farm exports grow faster than global agricultural trade, Ramesh Chand, member, Niti Aayog has said in an interview.