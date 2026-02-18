“Imports fill this gap, taking care of people's nutritional needs. Imports are only a threat if they come at a cheaper rate than domestic products. For US apples, they sell at least 50% higher or even double the price of our Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir apples. They are generally consumed by high-income groups and primarily fill the seasonal gap in April-July when domestic apples are less available or are of lower quality. There is no direct competition to our local produce, and we should be exporting our own apples if we have a surplus. It's not that the interest of apple growers has not been considered; it has been considered fully," said Chand, an agricultural economist.