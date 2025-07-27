India draws the red line on GM foods, dairy ahead of August trade talks with US
Summary
As India and the US navigate sensitive trade negotiations, the stance on genetically modified crops and dairy imports remains a sticking point.
New Delhi: As trade negotiations between India and the US entering a critical stretch, New Delhi remains firm that genetically modified (GM) food crops such as maize and soybean, and dairy imports, should not be part of the deal.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story