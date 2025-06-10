Rush to beat tariffs boosted India’s FY25 exports to the US. Can the momentum last?
Summary
A surge in exports ahead of looming reciprocal tariffs helped India close FY25 on a strong note. But with fresh headwinds ahead, the real test is sustaining momentum and striking a favourable trade deal.
India’s exports to the US jumped at the start of 2025, as tariff threats and global uncertainty prompted a frontloading of trade. But the coming months may test the resilience of this momentum amid a turbulent global trade reset.
