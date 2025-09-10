India-US trade deal soon? Piyush Goyal says New Delhi in ‘active dialogue’ with Washington

India-US trade deal: India is in ‘active dialogue’ with the United States for a free trade agreement, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday hours after Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi seemed to put efforts to reset the nations' ties.

Speaking at an event of industry body FICCI, Goyal said that India is also in talks with New Zealand for a trade deal.

"We are in active dialogue with USA and New Zealand for a trade agreement," Piyush Goyal said.

The minister said that negotiations are underway with the European Union as well in the national capital for concluding a trade agreement.

Piyush Goyal, speaking at the event, further noted that India has already concluded trade deals with UAE, Australia and Mauritius.

“We will soon finalise second tranche of trade agreement with Australia,” he added.

Goyal informed that more FTAs with other countries are also in the offing, and it will take some time.

A meeting with the EU Commissioner is scheduled today on different FTAs, the minister added.

India's trade deal negotiations gained momentum this week with multiple bilateral engagements underway, including fresh rounds with the European Union (EU).

India-US trade deal: Modi and Trump step up for talks After weeks of anti-India rants and imposing 50 per cent US tariffs on Indian goods, President Donald Trump over the past few days has appeared to change his tone on his relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Tuesday, Trump called PM Modi a “very good friend” and announced that India and US are continuing trade negotiations.

“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” Trump posted on Truth Social platform.

“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he said.

PM Modi responded to Donald Trump's comments and called the US and India “natural partners”.

“India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership,” he posted on X.

PM Modi noted that India and US are working to conclude the discussions at the earliest.

“I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people,” the Prime Minister said.

India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since March. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. For the sixth round, the US team, which was to visit India last month, deferred their visit.