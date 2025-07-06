India-US trade deal soon? US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hints at several ‘big announcements’ in coming days

India-US trade deal: United States' Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said that Washington is close to reaching agreements on several trade deals, according to Reuters. His comments came ahead of a 9 July tariff pause deadline, hinting at several big announcements by the Donald Trump administration in the coming days.

Advertisement

According to the report, US Treasury Secretary Bessent also said that the government will send letters to 100 small countries with whom the U.S. doesn't have much trade to notify them that they will be facing higher tariff rates, which were set on 2 April 2025.

“President Trump's going to be sending letters to some of our trading partners saying that, if you don't move things along, then on August 1, you will boomerang back to your April 2 tariff level. So I think we're going to see a lot of deals very quickly,” Bessent said, according to the agency report.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent's hints of a major announcement in the coming days bring some hope of a potential trade deal between India and the US, as both nations have been engaged in their negotiations, keeping their individual national interest as a top priority.

Advertisement

India-US trade deal update India's Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, has clearly indicated that the nation will not enter into any trade deal under pressure. The Indian investors and industries are eagerly waiting for the final announcements on the potential trade deal as Trump's 90-day tariff pause nears the deadline on 9 July 2025.

This deadline will impose a series of tariffs on many nations, including India, which will face a 26% tariff rate on top of the baseline tariffs for any imports from the Asian nation into the United States.

“India discusses on its own terms and we never make a trade deal based on a timeline; when the deal is good, fully matured, and in the national interest, then we accept it,” said Union Minister Piyush Goyal last week, according to Mint's earlier report.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dalal Street week ahead: 5 key triggers for Indian stock market

Goyal also highlighted that the India-US trade deal should be able to protect India's national interest as a priority, and indicated that if a ‘good deal’ is formed, India will be ready to engage with the developed nations.

“It should be a win-win agreement, and only when India's interests are safeguarded, national interest will always be supreme and keeping that in mind, if a good deal is formed, India is always ready to engage with developed countries,” he said, according to the report.

As per earlier media reports, the US is seeking duty concessions in the agriculture, automobiles, wines, petrochemical products and dairy sectors, while India wants duty cuts on items like textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods, garments, plastics, chemicals, shrimp, oil seeds, grapes, and bananas.

Advertisement

US negotiations with other nations If US trading partners ranging from Taiwan to the European Union do not strike deals with the US, they will be subject to the Trump tariffs effective 1 August 2025, according to the agency report citing Bessent.

The US Treasury Secretary refused to name countries that were close to a trade agreement, stating that he doesn't want to let them “off the hook.”

Also Read | These countries struck trade deals with US as Trump prepares tariff letters

On 2 April 2025, US President Donald Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff and additional reciprocal rates for nations around the world that trade with the US, with some rates ranging as high as 50%.

Later, Trump paused the tariffs except for the 10% baseline rates for all imports into the United States. This tariff pause was for a 90-day period ending on 9 July 2025, during which the world nations could negotiate and secure trade deals with the Trump administration.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, the tariff rates could even be higher, up to 70% with many set to go into effect on 1 August 2025. However, the US Treasury Secretary denied that 1 August was a new deadline for negotiations.