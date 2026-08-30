India-US trade in focus? Commerce Ministry calls exporters for September 1 meeting: Report

India’s Commerce Ministry will meet industry associations and export promotion councils on September 1 to assess the latest trends in India-US trade, including sector-wise performance and the impact of changing tariff conditions, an official told news agency PTI.

The meeting, chaired by Additional Secretary Darpan Jain, comes as India and the US continue negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). Jain is also India’s chief negotiator for the pact.

The discussions will assume added significance ahead of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s planned visit to the US later in September, when he is expected to attend the G20 Trade Ministerial in Milwaukee and hold talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

India-US trade talks: Commerce ministry to assess export performance The September 1 meeting will examine recent developments in bilateral trade and assess how different sectors are performing in the US market.

Representatives from pharmaceuticals, engineering, textiles, agriculture, chemicals, marine products, leather, automobiles and auto components are expected to participate. Handicrafts and plastics are also likely to be represented.

Also Read | Goyal says India-US trade deal can move ahead once tariff edge is secured

Major industry bodies including CII, FICCI, Assocham and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations are expected to join the discussions.

India-US BTA negotiations continue amid tariff changes India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement aimed at expanding commercial ties between the two countries.

In February, both sides announced the finalisation of a framework for the first phase of the agreement. Subsequent changes in the US tariff structure, however, have led to further discussions between the two sides.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal recently said the first tranche of the trade agreement would come into effect once the US ensures that Indian exporters receive a comparative advantage over competitors in the American market.

The US imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on several countries, including India, from July 24. The move has increased the importance of relative tariff treatment for Indian exporters competing with suppliers from other Asian economies.

Countries including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia are among India’s major competitors in the US market. A tariff advantage over these countries could improve the price competitiveness of Indian goods.

India-US trade: Exports rise marginally, imports grow faster India’s merchandise exports to the US increased marginally to $87.31 billion in 2025-26, compared with $86.51 billion in the previous financial year.

Imports from the US, meanwhile, rose 17.16 per cent to $53.45 billion from $45.62 billion in 2024-25.

Total bilateral trade consequently increased 6.53 per cent to $140.76 billion in 2025-26, from $132.2 billion a year earlier. India’s trade surplus with the US narrowed to $33.9 billion from $40.9 billion.

India-US trade in 2026: US imports from India rise 22% The trade picture has continued to evolve in the current financial year.

During April-July 2026-27, India’s exports to the US rose 3 per cent to $34.5 billion. Imports increased 22.42 per cent to $22.12 billion during the same period.

India’s exports to the American market include electrical machinery and telecommunications equipment, including smartphones, as well as generic medicines, diamonds, industrial boilers and cotton textiles.

Major imports from the US include crude petroleum, liquefied natural gas, coal, metallurgical scrap, precious stones, electronics and aerospace equipment.

Piyush Goyal’s US visit to focus on trade negotiations

The September 1 industry consultation comes weeks before Goyal’s expected US visit in late September.