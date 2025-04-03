Trump's tariffs push Indian shrimps, seafood and agricultural exports to the deep end
Summary
- Tariffs could hit key agricultural exports, particularly basmati and non-basmati rice, shrimp, wheat, and buffalo meat, which together account for 46% of India’s farm trade with the US.
NEW DELHI : India’s shrimp, basmati rice, and buffalo meat exports to the US—a trade worth billions—face fresh uncertainty as President Donald Trump slaps a 26% “reciprocal tariff" on Indian imports. The move, part of Trump’s “Liberation Day" economic plan, could erode India’s price advantage, disrupt supply chains, and open the door for rival exporters from Vietnam, Thailand, and South America.