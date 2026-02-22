“In categories such as diamonds and coloured gemstones, India is moving into the zero-duty bracket as per the deal that the government has agreed upon. This will act as a big booster for the sector. India is a global hub for cutting and polishing, and the US is a big market for us. So this will significantly improve our competitiveness," said Vipul Shah, former chairman of Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and the managing director of Mumbai-based Asian Star Co. Ltd.