India’s trade surplus with the US under threat as new tariffs bite

New Delhi: India’s goods trade surplus with the US has doubled over the last decade, rising from $20 billion in 2015 to $40 billion in 2025. Now, that success may come at a steep price.

The latest tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on India, if fully implemented and combined with existing sector-specific tariffs on products like aluminium, steel and automobiles, could raise the average US import duty on Indian goods to 26.6 percentage points, according to Goldman Sachs Economic Research released on Thursday.

"This would bring the tariffs closer to the original reciprocal levels announced on April 2," the Goldman Sachs Economic Research report said.

The economic research division of the global investment banking major expected the US reciprocal tariffs to have a potential direct impact of around 0.2pp (percentage points) on its CY25 real GDP growth estimate for India.

"If the new tariffs are enforced, that would constitute a potential incremental drag of around 0.3pp (annualised)," it said. This estimate is based on India's goods exports exposure of roughly 4% of GDP to US final demand and a "goods export demand elasticity of about 0.5", it added.

In December, Goldman Sachs' economists expected India’s economy to grow at an average of 6.5% between 2025 and 2030.

Tariff Wednesday

President Donald Trump, in a post on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, announced that Indian exports to the US will face a 25% tariff starting 1 August, along with an additional penalty for buying oil and military equipment from US-sanctioned Russia.

He, however, didn't elaborate on the additional penalty.

Citing high Indian tariffs, "obnoxious" non-monetary trade barriers, and New Delhi’s continued defence and energy ties with Russia, Trump said the move was necessary to address America's “massive trade deficit" with India.

To be sure, the US is not only India’s largest trading partner but also one of the few major economies with which India enjoys a significant trade surplus.

India’s goods trade surplus with the US rose to $41.18 billion in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), up 16.6% from $35.33 billion a year ago. The increase was driven by an 11.6% rise in exports to $86.51 billion, while imports from the US grew 7.4% to $45.33 billion.

In comparison, India's overall goods trade reported a deficit of $282.8 billion in FY25.

Key Takeaways President Donald Trump announced steep new tariffs on Indian goods starting August 1, citing high Indian trade barriers and continued energy and defence ties with Russia.

India’s goods trade surplus with the US has doubled to $41.18 billion in FY25. The US now views this as a trade imbalance needing correction, raising tariffs to as high as 26.6 percentage points when combined with existing duties.

Sectors such as shrimp, apparel, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and gems & jewellery face the highest tariff exposure. Shrimp exporters, in particular, risk losing price competitiveness to rivals like Vietnam and Ecuador.

The new tariffs raise concerns about investment delays, FPI outflows, INR depreciation, and limits on RBI’s ability to cut rates. Policy uncertainty in the US has also risen sharply since early 2025.

A decade of gains at risk

India’s growing trade surplus with the US, largely driven by exports of electronics, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, has been a hallmark of the bilateral relationship. But Washington now views this imbalance through a tougher geopolitical lens.

The latest tariffs are framed as retaliation not just for India’s trade policies, but also for its reluctance to reduce imports of Russian oil, estimated at 650 million barrels annually, and its continued procurement of defence equipment from Moscow, which accounts for roughly 36% of India’s defence imports.

“Even as the US slaps India with 25%+ tariffs, the trade saga is far from over. There is as much of a geopolitical angle to this as an economic one," financial services firm Emkay Global noted in its latest report, adding that the confrontation reflects both economic and geopolitical undercurrents.

"While we believe a trade deal will be eventually negotiated between India and the US, we note that even nations that have cracked a US deal so far face unfavourable elevated tariffs, despite giving sweeping concessions to the US," it added.

Sectors in the crosshairs

The US is India’s largest export market, accounting for around 18% of outbound shipments, equivalent to roughly 2.3% of India’s GDP.

Several high-value sectors are now exposed to significant risk.

Indian shrimp exporters, who send 40–45% of their product to the US, face the harshest blow.

With existing anti-dumping and countervailing duties already in place, the new tariff brings their total duty burden well above competitors such as Ecuador, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

“This higher tariff burden significantly compresses price competitiveness and could lead toloss of market share, particularly in the commodity and mid-value segments where pricing is a key determinant," Equirus Express wrote, warning of likely market share losses for mid-range producers.

The apparel industry also faces headwinds. India commands just a 6% share of the US garment import market, far behind China, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

A 25% tariff could further slow its recent gains.

The pharmaceutical and gems and jewellery sectors, once considered resilient due to their high value-add and regulatory complexity, aren’t insulated either.

"Pharmaceuticals, gems, and textiles are key sectors that are likely to be hit," said Aditi Raman, associate economist at Moody’s Analytics.

A point of contention is market access to the key agricultural and dairy sector, which India has historically been reluctant to grant, Raman added.

An uncertain investment climate

Beyond the direct trade effects, Indian policymakers worry about secondary impacts on investment and financial markets.

According to Goldman Sachs Economic Research, policy uncertainty in the US has risen markedly since the new administration took office in January 2025.

A spike in US trade policy uncertainty alone could reduce India’s GDP by an additional 0.3pp, the bank warns, especially as companies delay investment decisions in response to the new rules.

Jefferies Equity Research points to further macroeconomic ripple effects, as higher crude prices could widen the current account deficit, put downward pressure on the rupee, and reduce the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) scope for interest rate cuts.

"If India's US trade surplus were to halve, it would have about 25-40bps of GDP impact. Also, similar impact on CAD, combined with potentially higher oil prices, can drive further depreciation of the INR and likely put a pause to any near-term rate cuts," Jefferies Equity Research said in a report released on Thursday.

"FPI (foreign portfolio investors) sentiment could stay weak as India's relative 'friend of US' / 'beneficiary of China +1' image takes some knock. We remain hopeful of an eventual trade deal and some of the above impact getting reversed," it added.

Hope for resolution

While the shock is real, many observers still believe the situation is negotiable. Past trade skirmishes between India and the US have ended in compromise, and sectoral carve-outs, especially for sectors like pharmaceuticals, may be on the table.

DBS Bank suggests that the final effective rate may settle between 15% and 20% once exemptions and concessions are factored in.

The government, for its part, has reaffirmed its commitment to securing national interest while pursuing a “balanced and mutually beneficial" deal.

In the interim, India is expected to accelerate efforts to diversify both its export markets and its sources of energy and defence procurement.

Fresh trade agreements with the EU and others are already under discussion.

"We had previously estimated around 25-30bp of impact on growth if rates were uniform across sectors. Downside risks are likely to be offset by fiscal support for labour-intensive industries and smaller exporting firms, besides further rate cuts," DBS Bank said in its latest report.

But even with diversification underway, the short-term risks appear to be tangible.

"Shifts in the global trade order are unlikely to be smooth. Near-term, brace for volatility in capital flows and asset classes, with the INR bearing the brunt and feeding into the RBI’s reaction function," Emkay Global said in its latest report.

"The RBI, like most EM (emerging markets) central banks, will need to confront various push and pull factors via the financial market route, even with the growingly easing bias," it added.

Also Read | Rahul Jacob: The contours of a new trade order are becoming visible

Economic growth impacted

India’s economy is expected to remain strong, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecasting GDP growth for FY26 at 6.5%, slightly below the earlier estimates due toglobaltrade risks.

The finance ministry expects growth at 6.3-6.8%, supported by structural reforms and stable macro fundamentals.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently raised its forecast to 6.4%, citing easing trade tensions and resilient domestic demand.

However, while the outlook remains optimistic, these institutions flagged external risks as key downsides.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist atBank of Baroda, said a 25% tariff, excluding the penalty component, is not very different from April levels, when the tariffs were first announced by Trump, but will still put pressure on Indian exporters.

"At this stage, some depreciation may be appropriate to support exports. Overall growth can be affected, and our forecast of 6.4-6.6% holds even now with the most negative impact leaving to 6.4%," he added.