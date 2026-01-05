New Delhi: The US intervention in Venezuela is unlikely to immediately increase crude oil supplies for global and Indian refiners, given the prolonged production decline in the sanctions-hit Latin American country, according to sector experts.
Venezuela's oil unlikely to lift global oil supplies anytime soon
SummaryIndia, which imported around 400,000 barrels per day of Venezuelan crude before sanctions were imposed in 2020, currently procures a negligible quantity from the country. And not all Indian refineries can process viscous and heavy crude from the Latin American nation.
