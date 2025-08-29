India looks to tighten gelatine import norms, key seller US may hurt
India looks to tighten health safety norms for import of gelatine, an animal-derived protein used in food, pharma and cosmetics. The rules mandate a veterinary certificate. While the rules align with global norm, they may up costs and delay export, raising trade tensions with the US, a top supplier.
New Delhi: India has proposed new import rules for gelatine—a bovine and porcine-derived protein widely used in the making of food products, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics—that would require every shipment to carry a veterinary health certificate. The move would directly affect US exporters, who supply a large share of India’s high-value gelatine needs, and it comes amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries over tariffs and market access.