India looks to tighten gelatine import norms, key seller US may hurt

New Delhi: India has proposed new import rules for gelatine—a bovine and porcine-derived protein widely used in the making of food products, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics—that would require every shipment to carry a veterinary health certificate. The move would directly affect US exporters, who supply a large share of India’s high-value gelatine needs, and it comes amid the ongoing standoff between the two countries over tariffs and market access.

India has notified the World Trade Organization (WTO) of the draft veterinary health certificate for gelatine imports. As per the draft, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint, imported gelatine must be accompanied by a veterinary certificate confirming the product has been derived from domestic or farmed bovine/porcine animal. The animals must be inspected, be free from major diseases, and the inputs processed under high heat.

The proposed regulation aligns with the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) standards and aims to ensure food safety, animal health, and protection of humans from animal-borne diseases.

While India frames this as a food safety measure, it will add compliance costs and slow down shipments for US suppliers at a time when Washington is already pressing New Delhi to ease barriers to agricultural and pharma trade in the negotiations on a trade deal. Typically, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards are internationally recognized.

The department of animal husbandry and dairying has released a draft notification under the Live-stock Importation Act, 1898, seeking comments from stakeholders till 24 October. The draft proposes that all gelatin imports must be accompanied by a certificate from the official veterinary authority of the exporting country, confirming that the raw materials and processing conditions meet India’s requirements.

Industry experts say that the proposed additional safety layer, even when consistent with international standards, could slow shipments and increase administrative costs for US firms.

According to commerce ministry data, India imported gelatin worth $39.37 million in fiscal year 2022 (FY22), and $50.21 million in FY23. The imports were slightly lower at $49.51 million in FY24 and then to $47.64 million in FY25. Shipments from the US account for about 15% of India’s total gelatine imports, valued at over $7 million annually, and meet over 70% of the country’s high-end requirement of the product.

Gelatine, a protein derived from animal bone and skin, is widely used in gummy candies, marshmallows, yoghurt, capsules, vaccines and cosmetic products. It is used as a gelling, stabilizing and texturizing agent, essential to product uniformity and shelf-life.

With India’s food and pharmaceutical industries expanding rapidly, the demand for high-quality imported gelatine has surged in recent years. Shipments from the US account for a notable share of India’s import of the product, making any regulatory tightening particularly significant.

“Earlier, India did require sanitary compliance, but the rules were not codified in such a detailed, uniform veterinary certificate tied to WOAH standards," a senior government official said on the condition of anonymity.

“Much of the compliance was handled through customs clearances and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) approvals. The draft now lays out specific disease exclusions, animal origin requirements, and processing conditions that exporting countries must certify upfront, before shipments can even leave port," this official said.

As per the draft notification, India’s veterinary health certificate for gelatine imports requires that the raw material come only from bone and skin of domesticated or farmed bovine or porcine animals, excluding wild or feral. The animals must have undergone ante-mortem and post-mortem inspections at approved abattoirs and be free from diseases such as anthrax, foot and mouth disease, lumpy skin disease, swine influenza, and African swine fever.

According to the proposed rules, inputs cannot be sourced from animals culled under disease eradication programmes, the processing must involve high heat treatment to ensure safety and the final product must be packed in new, clean packaging and remain uncontaminated in all stages. Exporters will also need to maintain full traceability records, and the consignments will be subject to post-import checks by India’s Animal Quarantine and Certification Services.

The new import mandate could have a significant impact on the industries that use the product as an input. K.N. Soni, senior vice-president—corporate (quality assurance & business development) at Sterling Agro Industries Ltd (Nova Dairy), said, “If India imposes strict controls on gelatin imports, the effect would be most felt in the development of functional dairy foods such as stirred yogurts, set desserts, and probiotic drinks."

“While we support steps to ensure ethical sourcing and promote domestic alternatives, the industry must prepare for short-term formulation challenges and cost adjustments. In the long run, this will hasten the transition to plant-based hydrocolloids and clean-label stabilizer systems specific to the Indian dairy matrix," Soni said.

India has not yet set a formal date for the adoption, leaving top exporters, including those in the US, and trade negotiators watching closely.

Experts say that while the health certificate ostensibly addresses food safety and animal health concerns, it could become a point of negotiation in broader trade talks with the US.

“India’s move reflects a global trend toward stricter sanitary regulations. But in the context of US-India trade tensions, it also highlights the friction points in agri-food and pharmaceutical trade," said Dattesh Parulekar, assistant professor of International Relations at Goa University.

A senior executive of dairy cooperative Amul said the proposed rules will have no impact on its dairy products, as the company does not use gelatine, given its animal origin. “We use pectin, a naturally-derived stabilizer for curd, yoghurt and other products. Our compliance standards are very strict, and we rely only on vegetarian ingredients," the executive said, requesting not to be named.

Pectin is a natural carbohydrate, a soluble fiber, found in the cell walls of fruits, especially of apples, citrus peels, and berries.

On the impact of the draft norms, another senior government official said the move was in the right direction and would not just pertain to the US exporters. “The new requirements will apply uniformly and are expected to affect all trading partners across regions," the official said.

“Gelatine imported from the US is largely used in high-end cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, and these measures are a step in the right direction to improve the quality of products consumed by people," said Suresh Deora, director, S.A. Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd, a trader of specialty food, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical ingredients.

As per online research portal Market Research, India consumed gelatine worth $348 million in 2024, of which $50 million was met through imports.

Apart from the US, its other key suppliers include China for low-value gelatine, as well as France, Germany and Uganda. India meets a significant part of its demand through domestic production, with imports fulfilling the need for specific grades and specialized applications.