For the first time in five months, India lost its lead among emerging market (EM) peers to Vietnam in September as poor stock performance proved to be a drag and strong export growth was barely enough. As per the latest Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT), which tracks the performance of 12 emerging markets on seven high-frequency indicators, India lagged Vietnam on five of them—GDP growth, inflation, currency movement, stock market capitalization, and export growth. The gap with Vietnam in the latter two was significant enough to pull India’s ranking lower.
India’s stock market capitalization declined 2.2% month-on-month in September, underscoring the paradox that has defined India’s growth story in recent months—resilient economy alongside sluggish stock market and external vulnerabilities. Vietnam, on the other hand, posted a 2.7% rise. When it comes to export growth, India’s 23.0% figure looked strong in isolation, but completely paled in comparison to 39.5% recorded by Vietnam. In fact, China (3rd rank), Malaysia (4th rank), and Thailand (7th rank) recorded stronger export growth than India in the range of 24.1% to 54.7% in September. For other economies, the latest available comparable figures were for August.
India loses top EM spot in September as Vietnam surges in exports, stocks
For the first time in five months, India lost its lead among emerging market (EM) peers to Vietnam in September as poor stock performance proved to be a drag and strong export growth was barely enough. As per the latest Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT), which tracks the performance of 12 emerging markets on seven high-frequency indicators, India lagged Vietnam on five of them—GDP growth, inflation, currency movement, stock market capitalization, and export growth. The gap with Vietnam in the latter two was significant enough to pull India’s ranking lower.
About the Author
Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts section. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.
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