India loses top EM spot in September as Vietnam surges in exports, stocks

Inflationary pressures

With price pressures continuing from the West Asia war—India’s crude oil basket has averaged $120.3 per barrel in October so far as against $116.1 in September—India’s inflation situation is expected to worsen. Along with food price rises and passthrough of input cost pressures, the base effect could push inflation up to 6% in October, resulting in at least two more interest rate hikes by the RBI. As US bond yields remain elevated and the US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates further, it creates a high bar for EMs, including India, in attracting foreign flows.



Growth moderation

Against the backdrop of rising inflation and interest rate, India’s growth is expected to slow down to 7% in the second quarter of the current financial year, according to Icra. The recent flare-up in prices is expected to weigh on business margins and value-added growth in the industrial sector, while deficient monsoon will pull agriculture growth down. A higher interest rate environment could also dampen India’s credit growth, which played a key role in supporting growth in earlier quarters.