India loses top EM spot in September as Vietnam surges in exports, stocks

For the first time in five months, India lost its lead among emerging market (EM) peers to Vietnam in September as poor stock performance proved to be a drag and strong export growth was barely enough. As per the latest Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT), which tracks the performance of 12 emerging markets on seven high-frequency indicators, India lagged Vietnam on five of them—GDP growth, inflation, currency movement, stock market capitalization, and export growth. The gap with Vietnam in the latter two was significant enough to pull India’s ranking lower.



India’s stock market capitalization declined 2.2% month-on-month in September, underscoring the paradox that has defined India’s growth story in recent months—resilient economy alongside sluggish stock market and external vulnerabilities. Vietnam, on the other hand, posted a 2.7% rise. When it comes to export growth, India’s 23.0% figure looked strong in isolation, but completely paled in comparison to 39.5% recorded by Vietnam. In fact, China (3rd rank), Malaysia (4th rank), and Thailand (7th rank) recorded stronger export growth than India in the range of 24.1% to 54.7% in September. For other economies, the latest available comparable figures were for August.