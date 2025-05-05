Economy
India weighs tighter visa norms for Chinese nationals
SummaryThe hardening of stance comes against the backdrop of rising concerns over an influx of Chinese goods into India, following steep tariff hikes by the US.
India plans to tighten visa norms for Chinese nationals, particularly in commercial and technical work, to limit their stay and areas of work, two people aware of the matter said.
