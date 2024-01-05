India Wanted a Manufacturing Boom. Its Workers Are Back on the Farm Instead.
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 05 Jan 2024, 04:24 PM IST
SummaryIndia’s labor force is shifting from cities back to farms despite efforts to encourage factory job growth.
INDORE, India—The sudden lockdown in 2020 sent workers streaming from cities back to villages in rural India, an exodus that many thought would be an easy-to-reverse blip on India’s journey to becoming an industrialized nation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less