'India wants to become Global-AI-Hub': Rajnath Singh appeals foreign companies to invest in India

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday underlined India's growing leadership in shaping global supply chain and also highlighted that the government has advanced the work on semiconductors in mission mode, reported PTI.

Speaking at The Economic Times World Leaders' Forum 2025 in the national capital, Rajnath Singh appealed to foreign companies and investors to invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem.

He also assured that the government will provide all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. He also stressed on 'Make in India' goods for the world. He said that India wants to become a Global-AI-Hub.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh said, "Today, when many countries are significantly affected by global supply chain disruption, India can strengthen global supply chains. Today, the big countries of the world talk about China Plus. I ask you, which country other than India can do this work? I am sure that when you answer, you will say that only India can do this work. When we talk about a self-reliant India, it is not merely a policy of import substitution, but behind it lies a sentiment of Global Good. Behind it is the sentiment of providing the world with a Robust Supply Chain. Today, there is a sense of hope and confidence about India across the entire world..."

On the issue of making India a Global-AI-Hub, Rajnath Singh said, “The government has launched the India-AI mission to strengthen the country's AI capabilities, under which models will be developed to meet India's needs. We want India to become a Global-AI-Hub. Our government has advanced the work on semiconductors in mission mode. As Prime Minister said in his Independence Day address, by the end of this year, 'Made in India' semiconductors, made by the people of India, will enter the market.”

Call to investors: Making an appeal to foreign companies and investors to come, Singh said, "I would like to appeal to all foreign companies and investors to come and invest in India's vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem. We will provide you with all the necessary clearances and offer hand-holding support. Our Make in India is not limited to India only. When you Make in India, you will make for the world. India's thinking is oriented towards development and peace. For us, development in isolation is not enough; rather, collective development is more important..."

On Munir's remarks: Commenting on Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir remarks who compared India's economy to a sports car and Pakistan's to a dump truck, Singh said, ""If two countries got independence together, and one built an economy like a sports car with hard work, right policies and vision, while the other remains stuck in failure, it is their own doing. This is not a joke, it is a confession," he stated.

"We must ensure that along with India's prosperity, our fighting spirit for our defence capability and national honour remains equally strong. Operation Sindoor has already shown our resolve. We will not allow any illusion about India's strength to take root in Pakistan's mind," underlined the Defence Minister.

