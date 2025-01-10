India to showcase AI, sustainability, and global partnerships at WEF 2025

India will showcase its progress in artificial intelligence (AI), sustainability, and global partnerships at the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from 20 to 24 January. This participation will reinforce India’s role as a key player in addressing global challenges and driving innovation, the commerce ministry said in a release on Friday.

At the forum, India will focus on five workstreams defined by WEF—reimagining growth, investing in people, rebuilding trust, industries in the intelligent age, and safeguarding the planet, the ministry said.

These themes align with India’s efforts to integrate cutting-edge technologies and sustainable practices into its economy. As the world grapples with issues such as climate change, food security and economic inequality, India’s delegation aims to present a comprehensive approach to addressing these challenges.

The delegation will be led by Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, C.R. Patil, K. Rammohan Naidu, and Chirag Paswan. The delegation also includes representatives from six states—Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala, it said.

India’s participation at WEF 2025 will include a series of engagements such as panel discussions, roundtables, and Government-to-Business (G2B) and Government-to-Government (G2G) interactions at the Davos Congress Centre. These discussions will cover topics like sustainability, food security, economic partnerships, innovation, and AI-driven process transformations.

Indian companies to showcase products Several Indian companies will set up lounges to showcase their products and innovations, reflecting the country’s growing prominence in the global business landscape.

“As India continues to position itself as a leader in technological innovation and sustainable development, its participation at WEF 2025 will be a pivotal moment in shaping a more interconnected and intelligent future,” said Abhash Kumar, assistant professor, economics, Delhi University.

India recently surpassed the $1 trillion mark in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows since April 2000, an achievement that reinforces its appeal as a top investment destination. The recent 26% increase in FDI, reaching $42.1 billion in the first half of the fiscal year, further underscores the country’s growing international competitiveness.