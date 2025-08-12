Small exporters are most at risk from Trump's tariffs. India weighs relief
Summary
US tariffs will hit labour-intensive, MSME-driven sectors the hardest, with rates as high as 50% on textiles, marine goods, gems and jewellery, and chemicals, say experts. That could put millions of jobs at risk in the apparel, footwear, and seafood sectors.
New Delhi: The government is weighing short-term measures, including interest relief and bridge loans, to small exporters as US tariffs increase costs, eroding their competitiveness, said two people aware of the matter.
