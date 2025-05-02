Economy
India weighs resuming wheat product exports after record output estimates
SummaryThe proposal may be taken up at an upcoming inter-ministerial meeting that will have representatives from the ministries of commerce, cooperation, consumer affairs and food, agriculture, and food processing.
New Delhi: The Union government will consider resuming exports of maida, semolina (suji) and wheat flour (atta) as the country is estimated to see record wheat production of over 115.3 million tonnes this year, said two people aware of the matter.
