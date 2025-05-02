India weighs resuming wheat product exports after record output estimates

“There is a strong demand for Indian wheat products such as suji, maida, flour and bran in Gulf countries, as well as from other destinations like the US, Canada, Australia, Thailand and Malaysia. However, since the ban on these goods is in place, buyers are sourcing similar goods from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Pakistan," a food processor said, who didn’t wish to be identified. There is a potential to export nearly 4–5 million tonnes to these markets, the person said.