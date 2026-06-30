The human cost of India’s new welfare architecture, explained in charts

Payal BhattacharyaPragya Srivastava
4 min read30 Jun 2026, 10:30 AM IST
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As India's welfare policies evolve, a new report underscores a significant transition from legally enforceable rights to technology-driven benefits.(PTI)
Summary
India is shifting from rights-based welfare to new welfarism, prioritizing centralized cash transfers and tangible goods over public services. This transition strains state finances and risks eroding long-term human development.

The political landscape has increasingly been shaped by promises of cash transfers and free goods, with election campaigns across at least 17 states. But beyond electoral politics, this reflects a deeper structural shift in how India delivers welfare—from legally enforceable rights in the 2000s to technology-mediated transfers to beneficiaries now.

A new report, ‘Realising rights: A handbook of welfare in India’ by Azim Premji University, argues that while the present-day political parties favour these immediate transfers, arguably for swift electoral results, the shift risks hollowing out social accountability, eroding universal access, and, most importantly, financially straining core public sectors like healthcare and primary education.

Mint explores the shifts in India’s welfare story and their implications:

New welfarism

India’s welfare landscape has evolved dramatically since independence. The 1950s to 1970s were focused on growth and poverty alleviation, and duty-bound contributions from citizens.

The 2000s saw rights-based decentralized legislation, such as the right to education and a job-guarantee programme. India has transitioned toward "new welfarism," characterized by a preference for centralized direct benefit transfers (DBTs) of tangible goods like cooking gas, housing allotments, and cash transfers over intangible public goods like health and education.

The report argues that while new welfarism backed by the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) trinity has streamlined the distribution of funds, it has also introduced systemic barriers and exclusions by shifting from an active rights-holder approach to passive state beneficiaries. The fiscal costs attached to the new system are hindering India’s ability to spend on health, education and nutrition, the key pillars of human development.

At centre’s discretion

India’s rapid economic growth has many structural weaknesses, including a disconnect between output expansion and employment generation. For years, this disconnect was addressed through rights-based schemes. The current framework has become a discretionary state provision.

Over the past decade, the centre has minimized fiscal transfers to states by utilizing non-shareable cesses and surcharges and prioritized conditional centrally planned schemes over state-designed initiatives, the report noted. This clearly shows up in the data. Since 2016-17, the allocations under centrally sponsored schemes have shot up, recording a compound average growth rate of 26.5%.

In comparison, allocations to the state plan schemes, central plan schemes and special plan schemes collapsed nearly 30% during the same period. This signals the centre is concentrating non-tax transfers on centrally planned schemes that often come with conditions not always aligned with state priorities, the report noted.

The state of states

As fiscal transfers come with conditions, state governments have driven most of India’s social sector spending. The state government have raised their per capita social sector spending, suggesting a commitment towards human development.

In contrast, the centre’s per capita social spending has barely grown. Since these figures are not inflation-adjusted and may be based on limited population projection data, the real picture may not be as good for states or worse for the centre.

Nevertheless, data does indicate that the state expenditures on social services exceeded those of the Centre by more than eight times after 2013-24, up from four times in prior years.

“This expansion by the states is particularly notable because it has been achieved despite a changing fiscal structure and a reduced role of financial transfers from the Centre,” the report noted.

Cash conundrum

The states' commitment to deliver social sector spending is now being challenged by competitive cash promises. The rapid expansion of unconditional cash transfers across states have exacerbated fiscal burden, shifting the composition of revenue expenditure.

Data from Project DEEP shows a 20-fold increase in cash transfer allocations between 2015-16 and 2024-25, now consuming 11% of total social sector spending, the report noted.

The 16th finance commission noted that the share of cash transfers within states' subsidies and transfers surged from 3% in 2018-19 to 20% in 2025-26. This poses challenges to states abilities to spend on health, crowding out human development investments. Given states’ limited fiscal space, the trade-off is clear—multiple states now allocate vastly more resources to these cash schemes than to their entire health budgets.

Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Maharashtra clearly stand out, with their allocations to cash transfers being 113-208% of their health spending, the report highlighted.

Falling behind

India currently represents a sixth of humanity, giving it a demographic edge and a massive presence (around 9%) in global GDP. Yet, its fiscal constraints (low tax-to-GDP ratio of around 17%) leads to suppressed social spending in India.

India spends just 4.0% of GDP on social protection (excluding health) as percentage of GDP, which fall below upper middle-income countries (8.5%), South Africa (5.4%), Vietnam (5.1%), and Thailand (4.9%), while only tracking slightly ahead of countries like the Philippines, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The report argues that international evidence consistently shows public spending on social protection and welfare programmes delivers positive social, economic and political outcomes.

In India, “the trajectory of social welfare spending in India trajectory of social welfare spending in India can be characterized as one of largely missed opportunities, punctuated by important positive developments (especially in certain states)” and future economic trajectory will depend on how governments respond to this challenge.

Rupanjal Chauhan contributed to this story.

About the Authors

Payal Bhattacharya

Payal Bhattacharya is a data journalist at Mint, and writes analytical stories for the Plain Facts section. She has over nine years of experience covering the Indian economy. Her work focuses on core macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, employment and the labour market, the informal sector, and government policies. She holds a Master’s degree in Economics, which underpins her ability to interpret official data releases, identify larger trends, and explain what they mean to the lay reader in practical terms. She closely tracks data like the national accounts, inflation indices, and labour surveys to produce clear, evidence-based reporting. Known for her clarity and precision, Payal focuses on presenting facts in a straightforward and accessible manner. Her stories place strong emphasis on data credibility, consistency, and context, aiming to help readers understand not just the numbers but also their real-world implications. She is particularly attentive to gaps and limitations in datasets, and highlights them in her stories when relevant. Committed to accuracy and transparency, Payal ensures her work remains a reliable resource for readers seeking to make sense of India’s economic realities.

Pragya Srivastava

Pragya is the Editor of Plain Facts, the specialized data journalism vertical at Mint, where she leads a team dedicated to uncovering the stories hidden within complex datasets. Since taking the helm of the section in 2025, she has leveraged over a decade of journalistic expertise to bridge the gap between abstract numbers and storytelling.<br><br>Pragya has distinguished herself through rigorous data work on India’s most critical economic and social indicators in the last eight years. Her portfolio includes deep dives into the complexities of India’s GDP calculations, nuanced critiques of government datasets and surveys, and in-depth analysis of the Time-Use Survey. The latter notably highlighted the profound ways in which marriage reshapes the lives and labour of Indian women.<br><br>Pragya started her journey as a copy editor and a reporter at the Press Trust of India (PTI) in 2016. Her interest in data analysis led her to The Financial Express and Cogencis, where she got opportunities to examine India's public statistics through a rigorous lens. This was further cemented when she joined Plain Facts in 2021. She maintains that while data and charts drive the narrative, they must remain anchored in rigorous journalism—providing the essential context and relevance needed to influence both public policy and everyday lives.

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