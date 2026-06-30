The human cost of India’s new welfare architecture, explained in charts

The political landscape has increasingly been shaped by promises of cash transfers and free goods, with election campaigns across at least 17 states. But beyond electoral politics, this reflects a deeper structural shift in how India delivers welfare—from legally enforceable rights in the 2000s to technology-mediated transfers to beneficiaries now.
A new report, ‘Realising rights: A handbook of welfare in India’ by Azim Premji University, argues that while the present-day political parties favour these immediate transfers, arguably for swift electoral results, the shift risks hollowing out social accountability, eroding universal access, and, most importantly, financially straining core public sectors like healthcare and primary education.
Mint explores the shifts in India’s welfare story and their implications:
New welfarism
India’s welfare landscape has evolved dramatically since independence. The 1950s to 1970s were focused on growth and poverty alleviation, and duty-bound contributions from citizens.