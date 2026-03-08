A bitter harvest for wheat as war pops export dreams

“Sentiment among the wheat trade and industry is likely to remain subdued this year, as many incurred losses last season after buying wheat at prices close to minimum support price (MSP) levels, and were unable to recover their carrying costs. As a result, the trade and industry are expected to be more cautious in procurement this season, with many likely to limit purchases and avoid building large inventories to prevent a repeat of last year’s losses,” said Navneet Chitlangia, president of the Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India.