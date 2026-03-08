The conflict in West Asia may stall India’s return to the global wheat market, just as the rabi harvest is set to hit markets later this month. The development marks a setback for farmers and traders in the world’s second-largest producer, which has reopened exports after nearly four years of restrictions.
A bitter harvest for wheat as war pops export dreams
SummaryHigh global prices, good harvest - For India's wheat sector, the stage was set for an ambitious return to world markets. However, the West Asia war was a bold from the blue, disrupting logistics and upsetting export plans.
