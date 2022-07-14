India wholesale inflation eases a bit, at 3-month low in June

“With the spike in the US inflation, expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by the US Fed are likely to drive further global slowdown fears, dampening commodity prices. In the Indian context, this should translate into lower WPI inflation faster, with a relatively slower transmission to retail inflation," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Icra. Nayar expects WPI inflation to ease to 13% in July 2022, “reflecting the ongoing correction in global commodity and fuel prices as well as domestic food prices."