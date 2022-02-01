India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday said if the country continues to retain the path of 8% of real GDP growth, it will translate into even 8% dollar GDP growth.

“If we extrapolate it, we should be a $5 trillion economy in terms of nominal GDP in the FY2025-26 or FY2026-27," Nageswaran said.

According to Economic Survey 2021-22, India is set to become the world's fastest-growing major economy with GDP growth of 9.2 per cent in the current financial year and projected to remain in the range of 8 to 8.5 per cent in 2022-23.

Growth in 2022-23 will be supported by widespread vaccine coverage, gains from supply-side reforms and easing of regulations, robust export growth, and availability of fiscal space to ramp up capital spending.

According to the annual survey report tabled in the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India's GDP growth is estimated to slow to 7.1 per cent in 2023-24.

"Even going by the most conservative estimates, will be the world's fastest-growing economy," Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry and the lead author of the report.

However, the report also noted the challenges arising out of the new COVID-19 variants and uncertainties in the global economy and inflation.

Inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies and India needs to be wary of "imported inflation", especially due to high oil prices.

"Inflation has reappeared as a global issue in both advanced and emerging economies. India's Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 5.6 per cent YoY in December 2021 which is within the targeted tolerance band," the report said.

"Wholesale price inflation, however, has been running in double-digits. Although this is partly due to base effects that will even out, India does need to be wary of imported inflation, especially from elevated global energy prices," it said.

The report noted that the "global environment still remains uncertain."

"At the time of writing, a new wave in the form of the Omicron variant was sweeping across the world, inflation had jumped up in most countries, and the cycle of liquidity withdrawal was being initiated by major central banks. This is why it is especially important to look at India's macroeconomic stability indicators and their ability to provide a buffer against the above stresses," it said.

Overall, macro-economic stability indicators suggest that the Indian economy is well placed to take on the challenges of 2022-23, it said.

One of the reasons that the Indian economy is in a good position is its unique response strategy. Rather than pre-commit to a rigid response, the Government of India opted to use safety-nets for vulnerable sections on one hand while responding iteratively based on Bayesian-updating of information.

This "barbell strategy" was discussed in last year's Economic Survey. A key enabler of this flexible, iterative "Agile" approach is the use of eighty High-Frequency Indicators (HFIs) in an environment of extreme uncertainty.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.