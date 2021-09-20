India will become 3rd largest importer by 2050: UK report

The ‘E7 group’ of the seven largest emerging economies—China, India, Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, Mexico and Turkey—are projected to equal the G7’s share of global import demand by 2050. The seven richest countries of the world—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US—are part of the G7 grouping. “In the first two decades of this century, labour productivity growth (the main driver of higher living standards) was three times faster on average across the seven largest emerging economies than across the G7. As a result, the G7’s share of global GDP fell from 65% in 2000 to 46% in 2020, while the ‘E7’s’ share rose from 11% to 28%. Over the next thirty years, labour productivity growth across the E7 is expected to grow at roughly twice the rate of the G7, with the E7 overtaking the G7 in economic size during the 2030s. This shift in economic power is likely to mean emerging economies will play a growing role in the global trading system," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}