Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Post COVID, India will emerge stronger, adding that India will conquer COVID crisis sooner rather than later.

Addressing the shareholders on the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually for the second time in a row in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Ambani also added that post-Covid situation, India's economic rebound will surprise the world.

"It will be a Better India, a Resurgent India, a more Equal India, and a far more Self-Confident India," RIL chairman said.

"I foresee that the Indian economy will bounce back at a rate that will surprise the world. Prosperity and opportunities will be created for all on a scale never seen before. Not for a few, but for all 1.35 billion Indians," Ambani added.

He also thanked the Central and State Govts, shareholders, investors, lenders, suppliers and customers for their consistent and resolute support amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the AGM, Ambani said India is destined to emerge as one of the top three economies in world. "And as your company in its Golden Decade transforms itself as New Reliance, it is destined to play a proud role in emergence of a New India," he added.

Ambani also said that in last 10 years, Reliance invested $90 billion in creating substantial wealth for nation and value for shareholders. "In the coming decade, Reliance has capacity to catalyse investments of over $200bn directly and through partners," he added.

These investments, Ambani added, will create value on an exponential scale. They will also create over 10 lakh new employment opportunities, besides fostering thousands of small and medium enterprises across the country

