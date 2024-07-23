Veteran American investor Jim Rogers on Tuesday said India will have a problem like the United States if the debt continues to run up, and it will be difficult to be a great country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rogers made the remark in an interview with Live Mint ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024-25 presentation.

When asked what he would tell the finance minister if he had her ear, Rogers said what he was worried about in India was "the budget will not be balanced if you run big deficits in the future".

Further stating that India has been running deficits for a few years now, the American investor said, “You are running up debt. India before was not a country with debt. Now, you are getting debt again, and it's going to be difficult for you to be the great country you should be. If you do, you know America ran up huge debt, and now it has a problem. If India does that, you will have a problem."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When asked if he thinks India's deficit is already on the higher side, Rogers said, “India's deficit has been running for more than one year. I know Indian politicians will say don't worry, it's not too much. As an outsider, I am saying, if you don't stop the debt now, it will get worse."

When asked about Indian market indices trading at all-time highs and whether it was time for him to change his strategy, Rogers said that India had done a brilliant job in the last few weeks or months. However, he said that it would not change his investment approach.

“I don't like to buy things making new highs. I prefer to buy low and sell high. I think that there will probably be opportunities in the future when the Indian market will go down. And if that happens, I will buy (in) India." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to a question about sectors he was excited about, the American investor quipped, “Tell me what's going to go down the most."

"I don't know if agriculture (shares) goes down in India, it will be very exciting. Travel, tourism, there are some parts of the Indian economy that could be very, very exciting if the shares go down," he noted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Rogers said that China is the only market that is down. "I am looking at China. I haven't bought anything recently. I haven't sold anything, but China is the only market that's depressed that I know of in most of the world," he said when asked where he would advise people to invest and where was that opportunity to buy low and perhaps sell higher.

