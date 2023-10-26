India will manage 8% growth by 2030 if more women join workforce, says report
For India to achieve a GDP growth rate of eight percent by 2030, it is important to increase the female workforce participation rate and improve labour productivity through upskilling, says a Barclays report
The road to India's 8% GDP growth passes through the precondition of increasing the female workforce and by improving labour productivity, says a recent Barclays report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message