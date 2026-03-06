February saw lowest rainfall in northwest India in five years. Reason: weaker western disturbances

However, scientists noted that well-irrigated states such as Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh are relatively less vulnerable to rainfall deficits. “Regions such as Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh have well-established irrigation networks, so cereal crops such as wheat are less impacted even though there is a deficit of rainfall,” said Ratan Tiwari, director, ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, Karnal.