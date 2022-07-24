India witnesses a massive 15,400% rise in startups in last 6 years4 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 08:22 AM IST
As on 30th June 2022, a total of 72,993 have been recognized by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
India registered a whopping rise of 15,400% in the number of startups that rose from from 471 in 2016 to 72,993 as on 30th June 2022.