India WPI inflation eases to 18-month low September

BENGALURU: India's wholesale inflation fell to an 18-month low in September, as prices of food and manufactured goods showed signs of easing, official data showed. Overall inflation fell for the fourth straight month in September, which may reflect in retail inflation with a lag.
Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased to 10.7% in September from 12.41% in the previous month, according to data released by the ministry of commerce and industry on Friday. It was the eighteenth straight month of double digit WPI inflation.
With international prices for commodities and fuel beginning to ease, economists expect domestic prices to cool further in the coming months. However, the high base of last year is also among the reasons behind the fall in inflation rate.
“The moderation in inflation number has been led by easing commodity prices of basic metals, chemical products, textiles and manufactured food products. We expect WPI inflation to ease to a single-digit number from October aided by a fall in global commodity prices and a favourable base," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings. The impact of easing inflation at the wholesale level could be reflected at the retail level with some lag as the pass-through to the consumer prices is still incomplete, added Sinha.
Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda, cautioned that, “Care, however, has to be taken when interpreting these numbers as a lot of these movements has been driven by the base effect as the WPI was elevated in FY22. Hence, even when global commodity prices were increasing, the WPI, though elevated did witness a decline."
Food articles inflation for both primary and processed categories eased in September after rising in the previous month. WPI Food Index, which has a nearly 25% weight in the overall index, saw inflation moderate to 8.08% in September from 9.93% in August.
After easing to below $90 per barrel last month, Brent crude oil prices are hovering at $93 per barrel on supply concerns and low diesel inventories in the United States.
Primary articles inflation eased to 11.73% in September from 14.93% in August and 15.04% in July. Under the head, food articles inflation fell to 11.03% during the month from 12.37% in August.
Economists expect the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy committee to hike policy rates in its review meeting December.
Vegetable inflation remained sticky, climbing to 39.66% in September from 22.29% in August, and 18.25% in July, while that in case of fruits slumped to 4.5% from 31.75% in the previous month.
Manufactured goods inflation have been witnessing continuous decline, from 11.4% in April to 6.3% in September. “This is mainly due to the correction in global commodity prices witnessed since July on almost all non-energy products," said Sabnavis of Bank of Baroda.
Suman Chowdhury, chief analytical officer, Acuité Ratings & Research, said that the month-on-month contraction in manufactured goods inflation at 0.49% reflects the limited ability of producers to pass through higher input costs in the context of a global slowdown and the increase in interest rates. Core WPI print, accordingly, dropped to 7.0% in September from 7.9% in the previous month, added Chowdhury.
Fuel and power inflation continued with a downward trajectory, and inched lower to 32.61% in September from 33.67% in August, and 43.75% in the previous month. Crude petroleum inflation eased to 32.18% in September from 44.72% a month ago. Inflation for diesel hardened to 65.96% from 60.15% in August and that for petrol rose to 40.38% from 38.68% last month.
The Union government had in May cut central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and by ₹6 per litre for diesel, costing the exchequer close to ₹1 trillion per year in revenues. Centre also imposed export tariffs on petrol, diesel, and Air turbine fuel besides windfall taxes on crude production to improve domestic supplies to ease inflation and cut the need for imports and lower import bill.
