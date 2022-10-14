India WPI inflation eases to 18-month low September

“The moderation in inflation number has been led by easing commodity prices of basic metals, chemical products, textiles and manufactured food products. We expect WPI inflation to ease to a single-digit number from October aided by a fall in global commodity prices and a favourable base," said Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings. The impact of easing inflation at the wholesale level could be reflected at the retail level with some lag as the pass-through to the consumer prices is still incomplete, added Sinha.