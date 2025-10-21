WTO hails India’s AEO scheme for bringing more small businesses into global trade
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 21 Oct 2025, 04:18 pm IST
Summary
The WTO Secretariat’s latest compendium on MSME-related trade facilitation measures highlighted the scheme as a model initiative that makes trusted trader programmes more inclusive and accessible to smaller businesses.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: Amid reports that India has faced a barrage of criticism from World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries over its subsidy programmes, incentive schemes, quality control orders, and anti-dumping actions, the country finally has reason to cheer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story