Pankaj Chadha, chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), said, “MSMEs not only provide employment to over 110 million people through more than 63 million enterprises, but also supply intermediate goods and components to larger industries that rely on their production networks. In the steel sector, a significant number of MSMEs are engaged in exports, and we have been demanding relief measures for the industry as the 50% US tariff has hit them very hard."