India tells WTO its farm import quotas went unused due to weak demand
India informed the WTO that it hasn't blocked imports of certain agricultural products. The unutilized quota for these goods indicates that market conditions, not protective measures, drive import patterns, with domestic production satisfying demand.
New Delhi: India has informed the World Trade Organization that it has not blocked any member nation from exporting milk and cream powders, maize, mustard and rapeseed oil, or sunflower oil into the country, but the WTO-notified quota windows for the farm goods were largely unutilized in FY25.