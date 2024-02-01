India yet to see significant improvement in debt affordability: Moody's on ratings upgrade
Moody's Investors Service says the largest proportion of the Union Budget of India is still servicing interest payments and the country has not seen significant improvement in debt affordability to justify a rethink of its sovereign ratings upgrade.
