India@75 survey: Family, a source of comfort amid job dissatisfaction

So, if happiness matters more to urban Indians, are they happy and satisfied in their life? Data suggests that they might be seeking comfort in their family or friends when work life and affairs of the country are proving to be a let-down. Nearly two-thirds of the respondents rated their satisfaction with family life ‘4’ or ‘5’ on a scale of 1 to 5, where 1 is very unsatisfied and 5 is very satisfied. The next biggest source of satisfaction for them was friends and social life. Three and four of every 10 respondents, respectively, rated their satisfaction level with their current job and the political atmosphere in the country ‘1’ and ‘2’. These trends are not surprising given the distress in the job market and the evidence of widening political polarization.

