India@75 survey: Indians favour policy push for rural development, govt jobs

Our discourse has undeniably become more national in recent years, and moved away from local concerns. National security, secularism, inflation have taken over issues such as potholes, waste treatment, community parks, etc. This is attested by the findings of the survey as well. National issues matter more than city problems for 57% respondents, compared to 43% feeling the other way round. The more educated respondents are more concerned about city problems. There was no clear trend based on income, age or city tier.