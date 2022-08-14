The pandemic proved to be a speed bump on India’s economic recovery but most respondents who are aware of the $5-trillion-GDP goal don’t see India reaching there before 2027. However, two-thirds see that aim met by 2030. Interestingly, at least 25% of respondents see India reaching the landmark by 2025, which is sooner than the target set by the government. The lowest-earners, post-millennials and supporters of the BJP are most bullish and more than 30% in each of these groups see India reaching the GDP level by 2025. Supporters of Aam Aadmi Party and those who do not identify with any party are the most pessimistic on the aim and see it happening only after 2030.