The India-Australia Economic and Cooperation Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA ), which is expected to double trade between the two countries to $50 billion, came into effect on Thursday.

The negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia re-started in September last year and was signed in April. This is the first major trade agreement with a western country under the Narendra Modi government.

“All the necessary notifications required for entry into force of Ind-Aus ECTA on 29.12.2022 have been issued by the Department of Revenue and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade in the Department of Commerce," the government said.

The Ind-Aus ECTA provides an institutional mechanism to encourage and improve trade between the two countries. It covers almost all the tariff lines dealt by India and Australia.

India will benefit from preferential market access provided by Australia on 100% of its tariff lines, including all the labor-intensive sectors of export interest to India, such as Gems and Jewellery, Textiles, leather, footwear, furniture among other, the commerce ministry said.

On the other hand, India will be offering preferential access to Australia on over 70% of its tariff lines, including lines of export interest to Australia, which are primarily raw materials and intermediaries such as coal, mineral ores and wines, it added.

“Products like agricultural products and the dairy sector - which were very sensitive for India and without which Australia has never done an agreement before - have been protected, I am hugely grateful to the Australian government for this," commerce minister Piyush Goyal said.

It is estimated that an additional 10 lakh jobs would be created in India under ECTA, Goyal said, adding that Indian yoga teachers and chefs are set to gain with the annual visa quota.

“Over 1 lakh Indian students would benefit from a post-study work visa (for 18 months to 4 years) under the ECTA. The agreement is also likely to increase investment opportunities, promote exports, create significant additional employment and facilitate strong bonding between the two countries," he further said.

Australia is an important strategic partner of India. They are also part of the four nation QUAD, Trilateral Supply Chain Initiative and the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum.