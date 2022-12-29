India-Australia economic and cooperation trade pact comes into force1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 03:33 PM IST
The negotiations for a free trade agreement with Australia re-started in September last year and was signed in April
The India-Australia Economic and Cooperation Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA ), which is expected to double trade between the two countries to $50 billion, came into effect on Thursday.