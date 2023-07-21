India, Australia explore easing whiskey exports1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:51 PM IST
A newly formed India-Australia joint working group is considering the possibility of a mutual recognition agreement (MRA).
NEW DELHI : A newly formed India-Australia joint working group is looking at the possibility of a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) that would help Indian whiskey makers tap into the Australian market, which has a significant Indian population and growth opportunity, two people aware of the development said.
