India, Australia explore easing whiskey exports

The “Australian rule requiring minimum maturation of two years for whiskey and one year for rum is a big hurdle that denies the majority of Indian liquor products access to the Australian market. We believe that these are legacy regulations, not backed up by scientific facts, and not relevant for products made in India where climatic conditions lead to a much more rapid maturation," said Vinod Giri, director-general of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC). These matters could not be concluded in the early harvest deal in the absence of time needed for due process but were acknowledged as outstanding issues to be resolved through a working group later, he said.